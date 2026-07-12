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Paul Chan urges HKDSE candidates to pair personal interests with AI for future career edge

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has encouraged candidates of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) to combine their personal interests with artificial intelligence tools to better position themselves for a changing job market ahead of results day on Wednesday. 

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Writing in his weekly blog, Chan highlighted that the rise of AI is unlocking diverse pathways and novel career opportunities for students regardless of the academic routes they choose. 

He said that the job market is facing a shortage of “cross-disciplinary composite talents”, individuals who possess specialized domain knowledge alongside the practical skills to leverage AI tools to amplify their capabilities.

He urged students to remain curious and align their passions with these emerging technologies to give themselves a competitive edge in their future careers.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin shared on social media that local students are already integrating AI into their daily learning while recognizing that irreplaceable human traits like creativity, empathy and cross-disciplinary collaboration remain essential. 

She praised candidates for setting clear, diverse goals based on their individual characters rather than focusing strictly on potential exam scores or traditionally popular subjects. 

She said that some students are passionate about integrated Chinese-Western medicine, while others aspire to develop their careers in the actuarial field and hope to make a name for themselves in the Greater Bay Area in the future." 

Acknowledging the inevitable stress surrounding the upcoming results day, Choi encouraged students to prioritize their well-being and maintain a positive mindset. 

She also thanked the Hok Yau Club for providing its long-standing counseling hotline (2503 3399) and online platforms, reassuring candidates and parents that the Education Bureau will continue to deliver the latest updates on diverse pathways and institutional support services to help students navigate this major milestone.

DSEresult

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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