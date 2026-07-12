logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast

NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Candidates receiving their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) results on Wednesday (Jul 15) should be prepared for unsettled weather as heavy showers and squally thunderstorms are expected on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Observatory said that a broad trough of low pressure is expected to approach the coast of southern China over the next couple of days, triggering nine days of rain starting Monday. 

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few squally thunderstorms, with rainfall expected to be heavier in some areas. Temperatures in urban areas will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. 

The weather on Monday is forecast to be with brief sunny periods alongside a few showers. Showers are expected to increase over the following two to three days, accompanied by squally thunderstorms. Rainfall may be heavy at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) bad-weather arrangements, if a Typhoon Signal No.8 or above, Black Rainstorm Signal or an “extreme conditions” announcement remains in force at 6am, the release of results notices, the online results enquiry service and SMS results will be postponed. 

If the severe weather warnings are canceled at or before 1pm, schools will be allowed to collect students’ result notices from the designated HKEAA office or assessment center two hours after the signal cancellation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying juggles busy in-orbit research and fitness
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Source: news.gov.hk)
Govt-funded center launches dedicated youth and women’s networks for ethnic minorities
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Urban-rural integration set to boost village life and tourism in Northern Metropolis
NEWS
2 hours ago
Qianhai to anchor Shenzhen-HK bilateral strengths, says expert
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Patient groups call for shingles vaccine subsidies as survey flags 15 times risk for vulnerable group
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Competition for university seats intensifies as HKDSE candidates rise by 5pc
NEWS
5 hours ago
Suspected bicycle thief flees after residents confront him at Mui Wo ferry pier
NEWS
5 hours ago
Customs seize five endangered live turtles wrapped in socks at Shenzhen Bay Control Point
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo from AFP)
Security guard earning $17,000 loses $300,000 on World Cup bets, shocks netizens by asking for more tips
NEWS
22 hours ago
HKJC funds major upgrades to suicide prevention center to boost emotional support services
NEWS
23 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release
NEWS
11-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.