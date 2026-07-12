Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast

Candidates receiving their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) results on Wednesday (Jul 15) should be prepared for unsettled weather as heavy showers and squally thunderstorms are expected on the day.

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The Observatory said that a broad trough of low pressure is expected to approach the coast of southern China over the next couple of days, triggering nine days of rain starting Monday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few squally thunderstorms, with rainfall expected to be heavier in some areas. Temperatures in urban areas will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather on Monday is forecast to be with brief sunny periods alongside a few showers. Showers are expected to increase over the following two to three days, accompanied by squally thunderstorms. Rainfall may be heavy at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA) bad-weather arrangements, if a Typhoon Signal No.8 or above, Black Rainstorm Signal or an “extreme conditions” announcement remains in force at 6am, the release of results notices, the online results enquiry service and SMS results will be postponed.

If the severe weather warnings are canceled at or before 1pm, schools will be allowed to collect students’ result notices from the designated HKEAA office or assessment center two hours after the signal cancellation.