Trump declares Strait of Hormuz open as Iran says closed, trade attacks continue

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US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit 'hard'
09-07-2026 06:05 HKT
NATO pledges €70 billion for Ukraine as Trump praises peace 'progress'
09-07-2026 05:26 HKT
Iran fires missiles at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports
07-07-2026 10:38 HKT
US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz
02-07-2026 11:27 HKT
Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
01-07-2026 04:48 HKT
US and Iran negotiators head to Doha, but meeting uncertain
30-06-2026 07:52 HKT
Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports
29-06-2026 06:38 HKT
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
27-06-2026 10:27 HKT
Crude shipments through Hormuz at highest since Iran war began
26-06-2026 05:32 HKT