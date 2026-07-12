Night Recap - July 12, 2026

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New pet policy dogged by withdrawal, complaints

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Hong Kong's historic lifting of its pet-dining ban has sparked a debate over public civility, with early hiccups such as an immediate withdrawal of a pet-friendly permission at M+ and complaints of unruly behavior putting owner responsibility to the test.

Govt-funded center launches dedicated youth and women’s networks for ethnic minorities

The Home Affairs Department has granted funding to non-profit organizations to operate support service centers for ethnic minorities to help them integrate into the community, including the launch of dedicated youth and women’s networks.

HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying juggles busy in-orbit research and fitness

Entering nearly 50 days into the Shenzhou-23 mission, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying continues to balance daily workouts with a packed schedule of scientific research aboard the space station.

Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast

Candidates receiving their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) results on Wednesday (Jul 15) should be prepared for unsettled weather as heavy showers and squally thunderstorms are expected on the day.

Competition for university seats intensifies as HKDSE candidates rise by 5pc

Admission scores for eight University Grants Committee-funded universities are expected to rise as competition intensifies following an increase in the number of Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) candidates, Hok Yau Club said on Sunday.

Business Today

IA: persistent crackdown on intermediaries' irregularities to maintain market order

As the licensing authority, the Insurance Authority adopts a risk-based approach in handling licence applications and renewals that involves imposing licensing conditions to restrict certain business models and requiring more frequent reporting to curb improper or high-risk behaviors of insurance intermediaries, the regulator said on Sunday.

Surging HK-Gulf trade and major investment delegation planned for October: Paul Chan

Hong Kong's trade with Gulf Arab countries has surged by over 35 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026, versus the 5 percent growth last year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

4,292 second-hand transactions with major railway-linked housing estates for first half of 2026

The 75 major railway-linked housing estates saw a total of 4,292 second-hand registrations in the first half of 2026, up 39.6 percent year on year, reflecting highly active second-hand trading in railway-adjacent estates, according to Midland Realty.

Garden Regency offers 60 more units in second price list

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long launched the second price list of 60 homes yesterday, with discounted prices ranging from HK$3.97 million to HK$5.34 million.

World/China

Typhoon makes landfall in China, downgraded to severe tropical storm

Typhoon Bavi was downgraded to a severe tropical storm on Sunday after making landfall in eastern China, where authorities had evacuated nearly two million people in its path.

Two killed, at least four wounded in Toronto shooting, police say

Two people were killed and at least four others seriously wounded in a shooting at a salsa festival on Saturday that drew thousands of people in Toronto, Canadian police said.

US launches new strikes on Iran after container ship hit in Hormuz

Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday "until further notice" after firing on a vessel it said was taking an unauthorised route, prompting US retaliatory strikes that further undermine an already shaky ceasefire.

Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One story, newspaper says

The New York Times said on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice had ordered several of its journalists to testify before a federal grand jury after they reported on security concerns involving President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One.