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SPORTS UPDATES

VNL HK wraps up at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Italy in final match

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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The five-day Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2026 concluded at the Kai Tak Arena on Sunday, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan officiating the coin toss and Sing Tao News Corporation chairman Karson Choi attending to cheer for the players in the final match between China and Italy, which China lost 2-3.

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Kang Le, vice-president of China Life Insurance (Overseas), said the Hong Kong leg of the VNL had been a success, with six world-class teams competing in 12 matches. She said the tournament showcased both tactical competition and the spirit of teamwork, while also demonstrating Hong Kong's vitality.

inancial Secretary Paul Chan officiating the coin toss
Sing Tao News Corporation chairman Karson Choi attending to cheer for the players in the final match between China and Italy

She noted that the company's support for the event has grown over seven years, from naming rights to providing exclusive experiences and donating tickets to the community. This month, the company launched a volleyball training camp for the public with guidance from former Chinese national team players, and donated tickets to 40 schools, bringing the total to 124 schools.

The tournament featured six teams: China, Italy, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Belgium and Ukraine.

VNL Hong Kong Kai Tak Arena China volleyball

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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