VNL HK wraps up at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Italy in final match

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VNL HK opens at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Canada in five-set thriller
09-07-2026 02:08 HKT
Justin Bieber added to World Cup final half-time show lineup
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‘Wimbledon boy’ Fery having the time of his life against all odds
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It feels almost like we won a final, says Tuchel
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Never in my dreams, says Norway hitman Haaland
06-07-2026 17:22 HKT
Deschamps feared Mbappe would be ‘chopped down’
05-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Make your own path, brave Eala tells young fans
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Antetokounmpo joining Miami Heat in blockbuster trade: reports
23-06-2026 16:10 HKT