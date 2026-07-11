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ENTERTAINMENT

Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show

ENTERTAINMENT
35 mins ago
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Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng Sau-man surprised thousands of fans on Saturday night by bringing her husband, singer Andy Hui, onto the stage during her second You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at HK Kai Tak Stadium 2026 - Asia Tour Finale at the Kai Tak Stadium. The rare joint performance sent the crowd into a frenzy, adding to the high-profile guest list following a grand appearance by superstar Andy Lau the previous evening.

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A rare and heartfelt duet

During the show, Cheng and Hui delivered a moving joint performance of the classic hit song, Yi Bu Yi Sheng. As Cheng sang, her husband watched her tenderly from the side, and the two walked hand-in-hand. Their affectionate gazes and deep emotional connection drew deafening cheers and screams of excitement from the packed stadium. 

A last-minute decision

Addressing the audience after the song, Cheng revealed that inviting her husband onto the stage was a completely spontaneous decision. 

She explained that she simply did not want to be on the stage alone that evening and asked her management at the last minute if a guest slot could be added. She even jokingly teased her husband about the rush to secure last-minute event insurance for him, drawing laughter from the crowd. 

Remembering tough times together

Reflecting on their journey, Cheng recalled a past incident where the power went out during her first concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, a frightening moment of darkness when her husband remained steadfastly by her side. 

She compared that past blackout to the recent disappointment of her highly anticipated 2026 stadium tour being postponed. Hui responded with a warm smile and bowed humbly to the audience several times. 

To close out the special appearance, the couple performed their classic romantic duet, Still Into Me, before sharing a warm embrace as Hui left the stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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