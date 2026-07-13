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WORLD

S Korea asks N Korea for help with finding missing seaman near border

WORLD
10 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South Korea's unification ministry is seeking North Korea's help to find a missing seaman near the two countries' border on the east coast, it said on Sunday.

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The request was sent via a text message to reporters because there is no active communication line with the North, according to the ministry in charge of handling inter-Korean affairs. It said it was directed to Pyongyang.

"On July 12, a navy seaman went missing while on a coast guard duty on the East Sea, and it seems there is a possibility of being drifted north across the Northern Limit Line," the message said, referring to the coastal border with North Korea.

"As our navy is currently searching for the missing person, we request for cooperation with the search and return from a humanitarian perspective."

The North Korean embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reuters

South KoreaNorth Koreamissing seaman

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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