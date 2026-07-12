New pet policy dogged by withdrawal, complaints

Hong Kong's historic lifting of its pet-dining ban has sparked a debate over public civility, with early hiccups such as an immediate withdrawal of a pet-friendly permission at M+ and complaints of unruly behavior putting owner responsibility to the test.

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A restaurant located at the M+ museum gave up its newly approved pet-friendly status due to property regulations and ownership issues that prohibit dogs on-site. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department stated it respects the decisions of property stakeholders.

It noted that venue rules involve government leases and deeds of mutual covenant, advising operators to clarify terms with property stakeholders beforehand. The FEHD warned that the approval will be revoked if a venue is found to bar dogs, and applicants must not provide false information.

Meanwhile, web users reported rule violations, including owners feeding pets with restaurant utensils. Lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong, a dog lover, expressed concern on social media, urging owners to be responsible and not ruin the hard-earned progress. "Pet-friendly is never a given," Ho said, noting that restaurant owners face heavy pressure balancing dog owners and regular diners. If owners abuse the policy, eateries might withdraw to safeguard their business.

Responsible dog owners also echoed the call for civility. Youbin, a South Korean resident who has lived in Hong Kong for 10 years, emphasized that ensuring pet hygiene and following rules are the bare minimum responsibilities. However, she hoped the policy could expand to public transport like buses or the MTR, noting that traveling between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island with her two large dogs in taxis is highly inconvenient.