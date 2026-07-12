65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens

Police arrested 65 people after busting an illegal nightclub operating inside industrial buildings in Hung Hom and three illegal fishing-machine gambling dens during a two-day operation.

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The operation, codenamed Thunderbolt and Roaring Tiger, was carried out on Jul 10 and 11. More than 170 officers from the West Kowloon Regional Crime Unit, Kowloon City District, Yau Tsim District, the West Kowloon Operational Unit and the Immigration Department took part.

Officers raided 10 locations in Hung Hom, Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po, arresting 40 men and 25 women aged between 25 and 63.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, possession of dangerous drugs, unlicensed sale of liquor, drinking in unlicensed premises, breaching conditions of stay, conspiracy to operate illegal gambling establishments, gambling in illegal establishments and money laundering.

Police said intelligence suggested a crime syndicate had been operating several illegal businesses across West Kowloon.

The group allegedly converted units inside industrial buildings in Hung Hom into an illegal nightclub offering alcohol, drugs and karaoke hostess services.

Chief Inspector Yim Wan-ha of the West Kowloon Regional Crime Unit said the syndicate arranged dedicated vehicles to transport hostesses from Tsim Sha Tsui to the venue to entertain customers.

During the raid on three industrial units in Hung Hom, officers arrested 19 men and seven women aged between 25 and 45.

They seized about 360 grams of suspected drugs, including Happy Powder, cocaine, methamphetamine and ketamine, with an estimated street value of HK$190,000. Heavy audio equipment, condoms, mouthwash and lubricant were also seized.

Police later raided two related nightclubs in Tsim Sha Tsui and arrested 10 mainland Chinese women aged between 25 and 40 for allegedly breaching their conditions of stay by working as karaoke hostesses.

According to the investigation, customers included wealthy local and overseas patrons. Karaoke rooms reportedly cost HK$10,000, while hostesses charged HK$2,200 a night, with additional fees for other services.

Separately, officers from the Regional Anti-Triad Unit raided three illegal fishing-machine gambling dens and searched a suspected staff dormitory and storage facility used by the syndicate in Mong Kok.

Police alleged the syndicate persuaded customers to sell their bank accounts to process gambling proceeds before transferring the money to an account controlled by one of the group's core members.

A financial investigation found the account had processed more than HK$13 million in suspected criminal proceeds over the past few years.

During the operation, police arrested another 21 men and eight women aged between 27 and 63 on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to operate illegal gambling establishments, operating gambling establishments and gambling in illegal establishments.

Officers also seized 20 gaming machine boards, card readers, gambling cards and about HK$47,000 in suspected gambling proceeds.