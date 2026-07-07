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NEWS

Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Robert Loh, a veteran Hong Kong film art director, has been missing in Poland since July 3, with family and friends expressing deep concern and appealing for public help.

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Loh, 78, was last seen in the Polish city of Krakow, near the Galeria Krakowska shopping mall, according to a social media post by Hong Kong visual designer Dani Chong on Tuesday.

The Immigration Department said it has received a request for assistance and is in contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong and the Chinese Embassy in Poland to follow up on the case.

Loh, known affectionately as "Uncle Loh," graduated from Northwestern University in the US in 1970. He worked as a producer and director at TVB before moving into advertising and later became a menswear designer for several brands. In 1985, he won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Art Direction for the film "Night caller."

Robert Loh missing Poland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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