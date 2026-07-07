Suspected leachate leak detected at West New Territories Landfill, EPA says impact limited

The Environmental Protection Department has detected a suspected leachate leak at one of the stormwater outfalls at the West New Territories Landfill, with most of the discharge intercepted by a silt curtain, authorities said on Wednesday.

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The leak was discovered around 2.30pm at a stormwater outfall connecting to Tai Shui Hang, adjacent to the landfill. Initial assessments show that the amount of leachate reaching the watercourse has been limited.

Water samples collected from the site showed normal dissolved oxygen and pH levels, with no indication of significant impact on water quality or ecology in Tai Shui Hang and Deep Bay, the EPD said. Further testing is underway.

The landfill contractor has taken follow-up measures including removing leachate with tankers, diverting upstream water sources, and placing sandbags and additional silt curtains to further intercept any leakage.

The EPD said it will continue to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the incident.