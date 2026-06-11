Man arrested in Kwun Tong drug raid, HK$4,000 cannabis products seized

Read More
Off-duty firefighter rescues elderly man from sea in Kwun Tong
11-06-2026 01:55 HKT
2 kilograms of cannabis seized in Sau Mau Ping traffic stop, driver arrested
21-04-2026 05:53 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Man arrested in North Point after cannabis and samurai sword found in car
24-03-2026 05:57 HKT
Man steals gold ring at Kwun Tong shop, caught fleeing barefoot
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
Man arrested after police find cannabis in his car boot in Ma On Shan
05-02-2026 00:28 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT