Man arrested in Kwun Tong drug raid, HK$4,000 cannabis products seized

Police arrested a local man during a drug raid in Kwun Tong on Wednesday, seizing cannabis products worth about HK$4,000, authorities said.

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Officers from the Kwun Tong district special duty squad raided a unit on Wai Yip Street following intelligence and investigations. Inside, they found about 23 grams of suspected cannabis buds, 13 grams of suspected cannabis chocolate, and two suspected cannabis oil e-cigarettes.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.