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WORLD

Trump says Ukraine to be allowed to make Patriot missile interceptors

WORLD
21 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a huge boost for Kyiv, which has long sought permission to produce the defensive weapons.

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"We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool. This way, you can't complain that we're not giving 'em enough," Trump said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Ankara.

"It's a defensive weapon, which I like better than an offensive weapon," Trump said.

Trump did not provide specifics, but the tone of the meeting was a sharp departure from his past harsh criticism of Zelensky, which has included Trump calling him "ungrateful."

On Wednesday, Trump said the two had developed a "very good" relationship and that both Moscow and Kyiv wanted to end the war, which began with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Trump said he would be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday. Trump praised Zelensky, saying he had been very effective.

It was not immediately clear if any interceptors would be sent to Kyiv in the short term, or whether they would be manufactured in Ukraine or in another country.

"Giving Ukraine a license to produce Patriots will be big if it happens," Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said on X. "But Ukraine needs missile defense interceptors now, and can't wait for the production of them in the future."

When asked if the United States would send additional Patriot interceptors immediately, Trump said "some" could be sent immediately and that he thought Ukraine could begin to produce its own quickly.

"We have Patriots, but we don't have that many. We need them for ourselves too," the Republican president said.

"I think they can produce it pretty quickly. Once we explain it, we'll bring the company here. You work with the company. They have a great ability to produce weapons, pretty complex weapons."

Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded for the U.S.-made interceptors — the only weapon in Ukraine's arsenal that can shoot down ballistic projectiles, whose high velocity and steep flight path make them difficult to stop.

Trump said pressure could be applied to companies to produce Patriot missiles. "We have great power over the companies, those companies that make the Patriot," he said.

"We haven't informed the company of that yet, but that'll work out all right. I'm sure they will be thrilled," Trump said.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N is the prime contractor for the interceptor missiles that go in the Patriot system.

ANNOUNCEMENT WELCOMED IN WASHINGTON

Olha Stefanisha, Ukraine's ambassador to Washington, said the meeting in Ankara sent "several important strategic signals" about collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine and said she looked forward to turning the signals into concrete decisions.

"We highly value the United States’ continued engagement in advancing a path toward a just and lasting peace," Stefanisha said in a statement.

U.S. lawmakers also praised the announcement. "This is a great decision," Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said on X. "The manufacturer is currently not keeping up with the needs, and this will surely help."

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also praised the announcement. "Enabling Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptors will save civilian lives, strengthen its long-term security, & bolster the arsenal of the democratic world," he said on X.

Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv again overnight, officials said on Wednesday, a third attack on the Ukrainian capital in less than a week exploiting Ukraine's critical shortage of U.S.-made air-defence interceptors.

While Ukraine's air defences intercepted 139 of the 169 drones during the overnight strikes on the country, they were again unable to down any of the five ballistic missiles used by Russia, air force data showed.

Trump said both sides in the war would like to see it end, but Putin and Zelensky have both been "difficult."

"We've settled a lot of wars, and this one is the one that I thought maybe would be the easiest, but Putin is a difficult character, and this guy's a difficult character," Trump said, referring to Zelensky, who was sitting next to him.

Zelensky said he wanted to discuss "some very important details" with Trump.

"I'm sure you will do everything to stop this war," he told Trump.

Moscow has stepped up its air war on Ukraine in recent months as its ground advances have largely stalled and Ukrainian attacks on its military logistics and oil industry triggered widespread fuel shortages.

Trump also said he thought the U.S. would make a deal to buy Ukrainian drones. Ukraine has developed a highly ⁠sophisticated drone industry after having only limited expertise when Russia invaded.

Kyiv has now clinched nine drone deals with other nations, including agreements with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands announced on Tuesday.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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