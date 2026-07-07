Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Summer is durian season. The market offers many varieties – Musang King, Black Thorn, Monthong – but what are the differences? How do you select a perfectly ripe durian? Sing Tao Headline compiles information from agricultural websites and Hong Kong Adventist Hospital to explain everything, helping you enjoy durian safely and healthily.
According to the Agricultural Knowledge Portal, the three major durian exporting countries (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam) have cultivated numerous famous varieties. Malaysia alone has 134 registered varieties with "D+number" codes. Here's how common varieties differ:
1. Musang King (D197): Oval-shaped (larger at the base) with a clear five-pointed star pattern and small fine spines at the bottom. Can weigh over 3kg; medium-large variety. Flesh is bright yellow, sticky, sweet, and rich with a slight bitterness; smooth, creamy, and fine-textured with a luscious mouthfeel. Thick flesh, small seeds; the most expensive on the market.
2. Red Prawn / D160: Oval-shaped with distinct veins; flesh appears in bead-like clusters inside the segments. Can weigh over 3kg; medium variety. Flesh is light yellow, dense in texture, with a sweet, sticky, and slightly bitter taste; moderate durian aroma.
3. Black Thorn (D200): Short, round, pumpkin-like shape with a concave tip. The tip has a dry, withered stamen remnant resembling a long, dried thin spine – easily broken off during transport. Medium spines. Flesh is orange-yellow, soft like cotton candy, melts in the mouth, with a sweet and slightly bitter taste.
4. Green Skin / D123: Weighs 2-4.5kg, oval to wide-cylindrical shape; large variety. Five distinct veins visible; brownish-yellow skin, widely spaced spines. Flesh is bright yellow, thick, and abundant; fine, smooth, and sweet.
5. Monthong (Golden Pillow): Large variety (2-6kg); oval-cylindrical shape, tapering at the floral end. Spines have distinct beaks, light brown. Thick stalks and skin; dense conical spines. Flesh is pale yellow, smooth but slightly coarser than other varieties; ripening can be uneven.
6. Wild Durian (Red-Fleshed): Grows wild in forests; many varieties, some are Durio graveolens. Small to medium fruit, thin skin, bright red flesh, sweet flavor.
How can you tell ripeness with all those sharp spines? The Agricultural Knowledge Portal offers these 6 tips:
Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Stubbs Road once reported that in 2022, a 24-year-old Thai man died after consuming durian with beer. Therefore, avoid pairing durian with the following:
The following 4 groups should also avoid or limit durian consumption:
Sources: Agricultural Knowledge Portal (Taiwan), Hong Kong Adventist Hospital – Stubbs Road