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FINANCE

S&P 500 ends down after Trump says Iran deal is 'over'

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an interim deal aimed at ending the war with Iran was "over," while Broadcom led gains among recently battered chip stocks.

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Speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey, Trump said he had no interest in further talks with Iran and warned that Washington would likely carry out additional strikes on Wednesday night.

Trump's comments marked the latest setback in the back-and-forth talks that have swung between threats of escalation and hopes for diplomacy, leaving investors wrong-footed by several false starts toward a peace deal.

"Duration is the key here. How long does this go on?" said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. "If we see damage to Iranian infrastructure, the market may have to respond more seriously to that because there's likely Iranian retaliation."

AI heavyweights Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Alphabet GOOGL.Oeach fell, weighing on the S&P 500.

Broadcom AVGO.Ogained after Apple AAPL.O said it plans to spend more than $30 billion as part of a chip-supply agreement reached earlier this week with the chipmaker.

"Any time you get an announcement from Apple about using your equipment, it's pretty positive — especially when you have 2.5 billion Apple devices in people's hands around the globe," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Nvidia NVDA.Orose after the Information reported that China plans to allow its top AI firms to buy a limited number of the company's H200 chips.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.57 points, or 0.30%, to end at 7,481.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.52 points, or 0.19%, to 25,868.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 592.43 points, or 1.12%, to 52,332.72.

Oil prices jumped following Trump's remarks, with Brent crude futures LCOc1settling up 5.2%. Treasury yields also rose as the selloff spread to bonds. US/

The latest escalation in the conflict threatened to unsettle the equities rally that has carried the benchmark S&P 500 up about 9% so far this year, despite sharp declines after the Mideast war started.

A renewed jump in oil prices could revive inflation concerns and further complicate the Federal Reserve's path.

Energy price-sensitive travel stocks fell as higher oil prices stoked concerns over fuel costs and demand. United Airlines UAL.O and Delta Air Lines DAL.Nboth lost ground.

Cruise operators also slipped, with Carnival CCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.Nboth down.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday once again lowered its 2026 global growth forecast to 3%, warning of ongoing risks posed by the war in the Middle East.

Inflation worries mounted at the U.S. central bank's meeting last month, as officials followed Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's lead to a more stripped-down policy statement, minutes of the session showed on Wednesday.

Traders project a likely rate hike by the Fed's December meeting, according to CME's Fedwatch.

Reuters

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