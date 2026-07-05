logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble

NEWS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Civil Aviation Department has demanded Cathay Pacific submit an investigation report within a week after a Hong Kong-bound flight briefly lost contact with air traffic control over Romania, prompting NATO fighter jets to scramble.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Flight CX257, an Airbus A350 en route from Hong Kong to London Heathrow, lost communication with Romanian civil air traffic control on the afternoon of July 4, triggering a NATO quick reaction alert. Hungarian fighter jets were dispatched to issue a visual warning before the aircraft re-established contact and continued to its destination.

The Civil Aviation Department said the airline had reported the incident, with initial information suggesting a brief communication failure. The department expressed serious concern and is following up in accordance with established procedures, requiring the airline to submit a report within a week.

Cathay Pacific said the flight experienced a "brief communication interruption" with local air traffic control authorities along its route. Communication was restored shortly after interception in accordance with internationally recognised protocols, and the aircraft continued as planned. The airline stressed the aircraft was operating on approved routes and everyone on board remained safe.

Cathay Pacific NATO fighter jets communication failure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
6 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
05-07-2026 13:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay lowers passenger fuel surcharges, with long-haul fees down nearly $200
NEWS
23-06-2026 18:17 HKT
A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Cathay Pacific plans more aircraft orders across fleet, CEO says
FINANCE
08-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Rebecca Sharpe.
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
FINANCE
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT
From fourth left, Ronald Lam Siu-por, Cathay Group chief executive, Guy Bradley, Carlson Tong, and Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, HKEX CEO.
HKEX celebrates 40th anniversary, with Cathay Pacific invited
FINANCE
28-05-2026 19:50 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific Airways reaffirms 10 percent passenger capacity growth target for 2026
FINANCE
20-05-2026 19:00 HKT
Cathay Pacific names Swire's Bradley as new chair as Healy retires
FINANCE
13-05-2026 11:12 HKT
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
11-05-2026 19:07 HKT
Cathay Pacific Airways
Airline Cathay Pacific plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows
FINANCE
21-04-2026 12:04 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.