CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble

The Civil Aviation Department has demanded Cathay Pacific submit an investigation report within a week after a Hong Kong-bound flight briefly lost contact with air traffic control over Romania, prompting NATO fighter jets to scramble.

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Flight CX257, an Airbus A350 en route from Hong Kong to London Heathrow, lost communication with Romanian civil air traffic control on the afternoon of July 4, triggering a NATO quick reaction alert. Hungarian fighter jets were dispatched to issue a visual warning before the aircraft re-established contact and continued to its destination.

The Civil Aviation Department said the airline had reported the incident, with initial information suggesting a brief communication failure. The department expressed serious concern and is following up in accordance with established procedures, requiring the airline to submit a report within a week.

Cathay Pacific said the flight experienced a "brief communication interruption" with local air traffic control authorities along its route. Communication was restored shortly after interception in accordance with internationally recognised protocols, and the aircraft continued as planned. The airline stressed the aircraft was operating on approved routes and everyone on board remained safe.