VNL HK opens at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Canada in five-set thriller

The Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2026 kicked off at the Kai Tak Arena on Wednesday, with China's women's team losing to Canada 2-3 in a five-set battle in the opening match.

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law officiated at the opening ceremony and performed the coin toss before the China-Canada match, joined by Lin Nan, deputy director of the Liaison Office's department of publicity and culture and sports affairs, and Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong president Timothy Fok.

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The first set saw China win 25-19, but Canada took the next two sets 25-17 and 25-22. China forced a decider by winning the fourth set 25-23, before Canada dominated the fifth 15-11.

A "Volleyball Carnival" featuring interactive game booths and a large capsule toy machine is being held outside the venue, free for public participation.