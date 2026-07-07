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Mainland man, 22, arrested at PolyU for allegedly using fake graduation certificate

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A 22-year-old mainland Chinese man holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using forged documents, including a fake graduation certificate and transcript, at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, police said.

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Police received a report from university staff around 2pm that a former student had presented the suspected forged documents on campus. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of uttering a false instrument. He is being detained for investigation.

Polytechnic University said the matter has been handed over to police and declined to comment as the case is under investigation.

PolyU fake documents arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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