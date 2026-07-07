Mainland man, 22, arrested at PolyU for allegedly using fake graduation certificate

A 22-year-old mainland Chinese man holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using forged documents, including a fake graduation certificate and transcript, at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, police said.

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Police received a report from university staff around 2pm that a former student had presented the suspected forged documents on campus. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of uttering a false instrument. He is being detained for investigation.

Polytechnic University said the matter has been handed over to police and declined to comment as the case is under investigation.