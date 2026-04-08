West Kowloon Highway car fire sparks severe traffic chaos

A private car caught fire on the West Kowloon Highway on Wednesday night, forcing the driver to abandon the vehicle and flee to safety, police said.

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The incident occurred around 9pm when the car, traveling southbound, caught fire near Nam Cheong Station. The driver managed to escape without injuries.

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Online images showed the vehicle parked in the fast lane, with flames rapidly spreading and thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, but the car was completely burnt out, reduced to a charred frame.

The Transport Department said traffic on the West Kowloon Highway (both directions) near Nam Cheong MTR station remains congested, with some lanes closed. Drivers are advised to use the remaining lanes.