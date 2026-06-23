Morning Recap - June 23, 2026

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Explosions heard as warehouse fire breaks out in San Tin

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A warehouse fire broke out in San Tin in the early hours of Tuesday, with multiple explosions heard, police said.

(Video) Driver filmed with hands off wheel in tunnel, netizens suspect unapproved assist system

A driver of a Guangdong-Hong Kong plated left-hand drive car was filmed with both hands off the steering wheel while looking down at a phone inside a Hong Kong tunnel on Monday, sparking online speculation that an unapproved driver-assistance system was being used.

Man robbed of $200,000 in Sheung Wan, 3 suspects flee

A man was robbed of a handbag containing about HK$200,000 in cash by three non-Chinese men in Sheung Wan early on Tuesday, police said.

Stolen motorcycle intercepted on Island Eastern Corridor, rider faces 9 charges

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police using automatic licence plate recognition systems spotted a stolen motorcycle on the Island Eastern Corridor, with the rider facing nine charges including drug possession, riding without a licence and resisting arrest, authorities said.

World/China News

US suspends Iran oil sanctions, says nuclear inspectors to return

The United States temporarily suspended sanctions on Iranian oil on Monday after Vice President JD Vance said Iran would allow UN nuclear inspectors to return to the country, following talks in Switzerland.

File Photo/Reuters

Ali Khamenei's funeral to be held from July 6 to 9, burial at Mashhad shrine

The funeral and burial ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the late leader of Iran's Islamic Republic, will take place from July 6 to 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, the "Headquarters for Commemorating the Bloody Ascension of the Martyred Imam of the Ummah" announced.

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, dragged by Alphabet and megacap tech; focus on Iran

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed down on Monday, dragged lower by declines in the megacap technology stocks including Alphabet, while investors assessed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Sports

Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer when he netted both goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in Group J in Dallas on Monday to confirm the holders' place in the last 32.

Photo: Reuters

Haaland's extreme diet: beef organs, filtered water and mouth-taping for sleep

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has taken the World Cup by storm, scoring twice in Norway's 4-1 opening win over Iraq. As he prepares for Tuesday's match against Senegal, the 1.94-metre forward's unusual dietary and lifestyle habits have been revealed in a documentary.

Editorial

From space to ocean: how Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan can capture high-value specialty frontiers

As the Hong Kong government actively gathers public input on its inaugural Five-Year Plan to carve out a new strategic economic blueprint, the city is being urged to boldly prioritize niche, high-value industries.

Opinion

The beat of the dragon: heritage, sport, and the Stanley sun | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There are specific afternoons in Hong Kong that remind you exactly why this city remains the ultimate custodian of tradition. Last week at Stanley Beach was one of them. The sky was clear, the heat was honest, and the entire bay hummed with a rare mixture of physical grit and cultural memory. While many of us spend our days in the temperature-controlled silence of high-rise offices, the Dragon Boat Festival is the moment we return to the elements. It is a day defined by the salt of sea air and the steady, communal beat of the drum.

Dragon boat racers at Stanley Beach enjoy clear skies on festival day.

The discipline of Role Assignment when tasking AI | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Specification defines the work. Role Assignment defines the machine's part in the work.

Lingering MidEast uncertainties and Hong Kong's way forward | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

The United States and Iran have finally reached a ceasefire agreement. The oil prices have fallen in response, providing some relief to fuel costs and logistics expenses. However, no one can predict Trump's next move. Given his track record of frequently changing policies overnight, many remain cautious and refrain from being overly optimistic about the agreement's long-term sustainability.