Night Recap - June 22, 2026

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Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears

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The Wang Fuk Court fire spread from the fourth to the eighth floor in just two minutes, with human factors playing a significant role in the deadly blaze, a public inquiry heard on Monday.

Parents call for family reunion as baby Danny recovers from fever

The parents of the home-born two-month-old Danny have called on authorities to expedite family reunification, after his fever came down following breastfeeding during a hospital visit.

Man granted conditional discharge over consensual underage sex with teenage girlfriend

A 22-year-old man who admitted having consensual underage sex intercourse with his teenage girlfriend seven years ago was granted a conditional discharge and ordered to be bound over for HK$2,000 for two years by the High Court on Monday.

Tuen Mun Hospital resident doctor fired for unauthorized patient exam linked to CMC intern scandal

A resident doctor from Tuen Mun Hospital has been dismissed by the Hospital Authority (HA) after an investigation revealed he conducted an unauthorized medical examination on a patient at Ruttonjee Hospital—an incident connected to a medical intern who was recently fired for a series of severe misconducts.

John Lee arrives in Fujian for high-level cooperation meeting

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has arrived in Fujian province with a government delegation to attend the High-Level Meeting and the Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference.

Business Today

Alan Greenspan, longtime US Federal Reserve chairman, dies aged 100

Alan Greenspan, hailed as the greatest Federal Reserve chairman when he retired in 2006 but derided for a severe financial crisis that followed barely two years later, died on Monday aged 100, NBC News reported.

Japan's FX messaging keeps markets on edge over yen intervention risk

Japanese financial authorities kept markets guessing over possible intervention to support the embattled yen, with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterating that Tokyo "will respond appropriately to currency moves at any time."

HK net fund inflow increases $100 bln in first quarter: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Monday that net fund inflows to Hong Kong-domiciled funds added HK$100 billion more in the first quarter from about HK$350 billion last year.

Shenzhen HQVT Technology surge over three times on Hong Kong debut

Shenzhen HQVT Technology (1392) rose three times on its Hong Kong debut on Monday.

Two-third of HNWIs in Hong Kong and mainland China lack legacy plan, survey finds

Two-thirds of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and mainland China have no legacy plan in place, according to an HSBC Life research released Monday.

World/China

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September.

China youth jobless rate drops to 11-month low in May

The jobless rate among 16-to-24 year-olds in China excluding college students fell to 15.6 percent in May, the lowest level in 11 months, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

China sanctions 10 US firms over Pentagon blacklist

China imposed export controls on 10 US companies involved in defence and rare earths mining in response to Washington's blacklist of Chinese firms, Beijing said Monday.

Philippines' Marcos orders probe into school shooting that killed three

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ​Jr ordered an investigation on Monday into a school shooting in the ‌city of Tacloban that killed three people and injured five others.

Key points from the first round of Iran-US talks

Iran and the United States wrapped up the first round of talks to end the Middle East war at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Monday, with technical talks to continue.