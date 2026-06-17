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WORLD

Ali Khamenei's funeral to be held from July 6 to 9, burial at Mashhad shrine

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The funeral and burial ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the late leader of Iran's Islamic Republic, will take place from July 6 to 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, the "Headquarters for Commemorating the Bloody Ascension of the Martyred Imam of the Ummah" announced.

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According to the official announcement, the final respects ceremony will be held for two days starting July 6 at the Tehran Mosalla, followed by a funeral procession in Qom on July 7.

The bodies of four others — Dr Mesbah-al-Hoda Bagheri, Seyyedeh Bushra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad-Adel and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani — will be processed alongside Khamenei's body.

On July 8, at the request of officials and groups in Iraq, a separate funeral procession will be held in Najaf and Karbala, with details to be announced by Iraqi authorities.

Khamenei's body will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

The 86-year-old supreme leader was killed in the opening seconds of the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28. His body has remained unburied for more than four months.

Ali Khamenei funeral Iran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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