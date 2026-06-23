Haaland's extreme diet: beef organs, filtered water and mouth-taping for sleep

Read More
Ma Ning leads China's return to the World Cup
16-06-2026 10:00 HKT
APM expects 10pc business boost as World Cup live broadcasts draw crowds
14-06-2026 19:08 HKT
(Video) Haaland's Walovi ad shocks fans who thought it was AI
11-06-2026 05:25 HKT
Dutch ensure World Cup qualification with 4-0 win over Lithuania
18-11-2025 08:21 HKT
Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup with 6-0 demolition of Slovakia
18-11-2025 08:17 HKT
City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win
06-11-2025 07:45 HKT
Manchester City's Haaland extends scoring streak in Villarreal win
22-10-2025 07:30 HKT
Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier
10-09-2025 06:13 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
23 hours ago
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT