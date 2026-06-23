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FOOTBALL

Haaland's extreme diet: beef organs, filtered water and mouth-taping for sleep

FOOTBALL
29 mins ago
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Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has taken the World Cup by storm, scoring twice in Norway's 4-1 opening win over Iraq. As he prepares for Tuesday's match against Senegal, the 1.94-metre forward's unusual dietary and lifestyle habits have been revealed in a documentary.

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Haaland's former coach described the 19-year-old as a "Cyborgoal" – a football cyborg – who gained 12 kilograms of muscle in just 15 months. In the Viaplay documentary "Haaland: The Big Decision," the Manchester City striker showed a bag of beef liver and heart bought from a butcher, saying: "Other people don't eat these, but I focus on taking care of my body. It's about eating quality local food."

He dismissed fast food, saying: "People say eating meat is bad for you, but where does that meat come from? McDonald's? Or local cows grazing?" The liver and heart are rich in B vitamins, iron, phosphorus, copper and magnesium, but his diet has been labelled "cannibalistic" by British tabloids.

Haaland also filters his drinking water and lets sunlight into his eyes each morning to regulate his circadian rhythm. For sleep, he wears anti-blue light glasses three hours before bed, turns off electronic signals, and tapes his mouth shut to ensure nasal breathing.

Erling Haaland World Cup diet secrets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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