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INSIGHTS

Lingering MidEast uncertainties and Hong Kong’s way forward | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
58 mins ago
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The United States and Iran have finally reached a ceasefire agreement. The oil prices have fallen in response, providing some relief to fuel costs and logistics expenses. However, no one can predict Trump’s next move. Given his track record of frequently changing policies overnight, many remain cautious and refrain from being overly optimistic about the agreement’s long-term sustainability.

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Israel quickly declared that the deal is not binding on them and that they would not withdraw troops from Lebanon. The war initiated by the United States, which began with great fanfare, ultimately ended with little to show. Washington failed to decisively suppress Iran or fully reassure its allies. After just three months, the Middle East conflict has temporarily subsided. Beneath the surface calm, however, turbulent undercurrents continue to flow. The shadow war between Israel and Iran, coupled with the inconsistencies in US Middle East policy, remain ticking time bombs that could destabilize the region at any moment.

For Hong Kong, this Middle East crisis has paradoxically brought an inflow of capital, reaffirming the city’s value as a safe haven for international investors. Yet opportunities always favor those who are prepared. We must seize this momentum and accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis. Through concrete actions, Hong Kong should position itself as a strategic platform connecting to the Mainland, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the World.

Hong Kong people have always excelled at finding opportunities amid crises. The current US-Iran ceasefire is merely a halftime pause. We must act swiftly to transform the Northern Metropolis into a powerful new engine for economic growth. Only by doing so can Hong Kong stand firm and thrive amid global changes, securing a brighter and more resilient future.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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