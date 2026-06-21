Stolen motorcycle intercepted on Island Eastern Corridor, rider faces 9 charges

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police using automatic licence plate recognition systems spotted a stolen motorcycle on the Island Eastern Corridor, with the rider facing nine charges including drug possession, riding without a licence and resisting arrest, authorities said.

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Police intercepted the motorcycle near the entrance of the Eastern Harbour Crossing around noon. The male rider attempted to flee when officers approached but was subdued. Suspected etomidate capsules fell from his possession during the struggle. A 33-year-old female passenger was also arrested.

The man, surnamed Lai, was found to be riding without a licence and refused to provide blood and urine samples. A screwdriver found on the motorcycle was believed to have been used in the theft.

The man faces charges of using a false instrument, riding without a licence, driving without third-party insurance, taking a vehicle without authority, theft from a vehicle, failing to provide blood and urine samples, refusing a preliminary drug test, resisting arrest and possessing dangerous drugs. The woman, surnamed Chan, was arrested for taking a vehicle without authority.

Both are being detained for investigation, with the case handled by the Eastern district criminal investigation team.