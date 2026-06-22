Four Shenzhen fugitives handed to HK police as airport gold robbery arrests climb

Hong Kong police have arrested 13 people following a HK$7 million gold robbery at the airport. Eight suspects appeared at Sha Tin Magistrates' Court yesterday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred last Thursday at Car Park 3 of the airport. A 36-year-old local man was ambushed by knife-wielding attackers while retrieving his vehicle. The victim sustained injuries to his limbs before the suspects fled with the gold bars.

Yiu Wing-kan, senior superintendent for Crime New Territories South Regional Headquarters, said yesterday that six additional suspects, comprising five men and one woman aged between 16 and 25, were apprehended over the past three days. Two men were detained locally, while three men and one woman fled to mainland China after the offense.

Following a request for assistance from Hong Kong authorities, Shenzhen municipal public security bureau officers detained the four fugitives over the weekend. The suspects were handed over to Hong Kong police yesterday afternoon and remain detained on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

The 13 arrests cover the entire operational chain of the criminal syndicate.

Police initially arrested seven suspects within 12 hours of the crime. Six have been officially charged, while a 19-year-old woman was released on bail and must report to police in late July.

Authorities are still tracking the missing gold bars, and further arrests have not been ruled out.