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There are specific afternoons in Hong Kong that remind you exactly why this city remains the ultimate custodian of tradition. Last week at Stanley Beach was one of them. The sky was clear, the heat was honest, and the entire bay hummed with a rare mixture of physical grit and cultural memory. While many of us spend our days in the temperature-controlled silence of high-rise offices, the Dragon Boat Festival is the moment we return to the elements. It is a day defined by the salt of sea air and the steady, communal beat of the drum.
The racing itself was spectacular. Watching the teams push their limits under the bright Stanley sun, I was struck by the raw power of the sport. It is a discipline where individual ego disappears for the sake of the boat’s rhythm. I had the chance to speak with a seasoned contender after his heat. He had been racing for decades and his perspective was clear. He told me that Shangri-La had managed the best Stanley race he had ever participated in. It was a high compliment from a man who understands the logistics of the water better than anyone. They managed to elevate the event with a contemporary style that respected the grit of the athletes while providing the grace of world-class hospitality.
Even after the salt was washed away and the crowds at Stanley began to thin, the spirit of the day followed me home. That evening, in the quiet of my dining room, I sat down to the other essential pillar of the festival: the zongzi. These sticky rice dumplings are so much more than a seasonal treat. To those of us who have grown up with these traditions, each leaf-wrapped parcel is a direct link to the stories of our ancestors. It is a slow, tactile ritual that stands in perfect contrast to the adrenaline of the morning races.
Our cultural heritage is not a static thing kept in a museum. It lives in the tension between the roar of the dragon boat drums and the quiet, familiar taste of rice dumplings shared with family. Shangri-La understood this balance perfectly last week. They curated a celebration of our history that felt both vibrant and deeply respectful. It served as a reminder that while our city continues to build toward the future, it is these seasonal anchors that give our lives their true meaning and weight. On that brilliant day in Stanley, it felt as though the soul of Hong Kong was on full display.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary