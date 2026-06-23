logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The beat of the dragon: heritage, sport, and the Stanley sun | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

INSIGHTS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Dragon boat racers at Stanley Beach enjoy clear skies on festival day.
Dragon boat racers at Stanley Beach enjoy clear skies on festival day.

There are specific afternoons in Hong Kong that remind you exactly why this city remains the ultimate custodian of tradition. Last week at Stanley Beach was one of them. The sky was clear, the heat was honest, and the entire bay hummed with a rare mixture of physical grit and cultural memory. While many of us spend our days in the temperature-controlled silence of high-rise offices, the Dragon Boat Festival is the moment we return to the elements. It is a day defined by the salt of sea air and the steady, communal beat of the drum.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The racing itself was spectacular. Watching the teams push their limits under the bright Stanley sun, I was struck by the raw power of the sport. It is a discipline where individual ego disappears for the sake of the boat’s rhythm. I had the chance to speak with a seasoned contender after his heat. He had been racing for decades and his perspective was clear. He told me that Shangri-La had managed the best Stanley race he had ever participated in. It was a high compliment from a man who understands the logistics of the water better than anyone. They managed to elevate the event with a contemporary style that respected the grit of the athletes while providing the grace of world-class hospitality.

Even after the salt was washed away and the crowds at Stanley began to thin, the spirit of the day followed me home. That evening, in the quiet of my dining room, I sat down to the other essential pillar of the festival: the zongzi. These sticky rice dumplings are so much more than a seasonal treat. To those of us who have grown up with these traditions, each leaf-wrapped parcel is a direct link to the stories of our ancestors. It is a slow, tactile ritual that stands in perfect contrast to the adrenaline of the morning races.

Our cultural heritage is not a static thing kept in a museum. It lives in the tension between the roar of the dragon boat drums and the quiet, familiar taste of rice dumplings shared with family. Shangri-La understood this balance perfectly last week. They curated a celebration of our history that felt both vibrant and deeply respectful. It served as a reminder that while our city continues to build toward the future, it is these seasonal anchors that give our lives their true meaning and weight. On that brilliant day in Stanley, it felt as though the soul of Hong Kong was on full display.

Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The discipline of Role Assignment when tasking AI | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
56 mins ago
Lingering MidEast uncertainties and Hong Kong’s way forward | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
INSIGHTS
59 mins ago
Memorandum of misunderstanding: opposition to US-Iran peace terms | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
22-06-2026 05:24 HKT
The silver pharaoh: unveiling Egypt’s forgotten treasure | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
18-06-2026 05:07 HKT
Dear You moves beyond language and to Thailand | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
17-06-2026 04:50 HKT
AI race nears dangerous tipping point as Anthropic calls for global pause | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:57 HKT
The ritual of the rainfall: vinyl, cigars, and the art of the pause | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:55 HKT
Andy Burnham (left) with Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) at 10 Downing Street, 9 July 2024. Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street (Open Government Licence v3.0).
Can Burnham Beat Reform? The By-Election That Could Decide Labour’s Future
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 15:31 HKT
November midterms shaping up to be nasty battle | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 05:02 HKT
‘The Deal’ with Iran: mere MoU or a binding agreement? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 04:56 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
23 hours ago
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
NEWS
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.