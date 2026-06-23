(Video) Driver filmed with hands off wheel in tunnel, netizens suspect unapproved assist system

A driver of a Guangdong-Hong Kong plated left-hand drive car was filmed with both hands off the steering wheel while looking down at a phone inside a Hong Kong tunnel on Monday, sparking online speculation that an unapproved driver-assistance system was being used.

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The footage showed the vehicle maintaining a stable path at speed, leading some to comment: "This is a road nuclear bomb" and "Using self-driving in a tunnel? GPS really works that well?"

According to Transport Department rules, unapproved "integrated driver-assistance systems" are not permitted on Hong Kong roads. The department has said such systems, which continuously perform multiple functions involving road and traffic rule recognition, could pose safety risks as Hong Kong's traffic signs, signals and rules differ from those on the mainland.

A similar incident occurred in December last year when a Guangdong driver was filmed using an unapproved intelligent driving system in Hong Kong and showing off with hands off the wheel. The Transport Department said it was investigating and had notified Guangdong authorities.

Vehicles with "FU" or "FV" number plates are issued international circulation permits to non-commercial vehicles brought into Hong Kong for short stays, typically for government or business use.