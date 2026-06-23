Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested

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Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT
33 arrested in anti-vice, illegal worker raids in Yau Tsim
10-02-2026 03:55 HKT
Police and immD raid nets 35 in anti-vice and illegal worker crackdown
30-01-2026 02:06 HKT
East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation nets 20 arrests
29-01-2026 01:31 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
23 hours ago
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT