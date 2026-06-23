Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested

Police and relevant departments arrested 11 people during a joint anti-illegal worker operation in East Kowloon on Monday, authorities said.

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Officers from the East Kowloon regional police tactical unit, Emergency Unit, and districts including Wong Tai Sin, Sau Mau Ping, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O conducted raids under Operations CHAMPION and POWERPLAYER.

Two mainland Chinese men, six mainland Chinese women, one foreign man and two local men aged between 30 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay, aiding and abetting breach of conditions of stay, and employing a person not lawfully employable.

All are being detained for investigation.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, illegal immigrants, those subject to removal orders, overstayers and those refused permission to land are prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment or conducting business, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. Employers hiring such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.