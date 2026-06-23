logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US suspends Iran oil sanctions, says nuclear inspectors to return

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The United States temporarily suspended sanctions on Iranian oil on Monday after Vice President JD Vance said Iran would allow UN nuclear inspectors to return to the country, following talks in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Last week, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding laying the groundwork for the negotiations, after nearly 40 days of fighting that were followed by a shaky ceasefire.

"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance told reporters at Switzerland's luxury Burgenstock resort, adding that "the final deal is the house... We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people".

Separately, the US Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iran to allow it to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited Tehran's commitment to "free and open transit" in the Strait of Hormuz and permission for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to enter their country as a reason for pausing the sanctions.

The negotiations aim to tackle some of the most intractable issues that have dogged US-Iranian relations for decades, including Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said "a very brief discussion took place regarding the nuclear issue, but there was no discussion of details" and that nuclear talks had not begun.

Vance, meanwhile, said Tehran had agreed to invite IAEA inspectors "back to their country", calling it "a major milestone... and the first step in permanently denuclearising" Iran.
Tehran suspended some cooperation and blocked IAEA inspectors from accessing key nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel in 2025's 12-day war, but inspectors continued to visit Iran, last doing so in November.

Classic Trump deal

As part of the deal, Tehran is set to get some form of sanctions relief from Washington, as well as the unfreezing of assets.

Vance insisted assets had not yet been unfrozen and that, if they were, they would be used to buy US goods such as soy beans and would not fund terrorism.

He called it "a classic Trump deal, where if Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, posted on social media: "Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is due to start a trip to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, to discuss the deal and "efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz," his spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Iran's negotiating delegation, including Ghalibaf and Araghchi, meanwhile left Tehran on Monday, headed for Omani capital Muscat to discuss "joint efforts to stabilise Iranian arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz", according to state news agency IRNA.

Roadmap

Tehran and Washington have set up communication lines to end the fighting in Lebanon and to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz open, mediators said.

Iran closed the strait, through which much of the world's oil and gas travels in peacetime, early in the war, sending economic shockwaves across the globe.

Before the conflict began, there was free international passage through the strait, but Tehran appears keen to monetise the waterway as part of any deal.

Tracking data on Monday showed vessels were still transiting the strait, despite Iran saying on Saturday it had closed it again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the negotiators reached agreement on a "roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days", with technical talks to continue for the rest of the week at the Swiss resort.

"Encouraging progress has been made," they said, including a contact channel set up to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon

In the weeks and days before the US-Iran talks, the war in Lebanon between Israel and Iran's close ally Hezbollah threatened to collapse the ceasefire, though the country has been relatively calm since Saturday evening.

A "de-confliction cell", between the parties and the Lebanese authorities has been agreed to prevent fighting from erupting again.

Israeli leaders have nonetheless expressed deep misgivings over the deal, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday insisted Israeli troops "have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat" in south Lebanon.

The overall death toll from the fighting in Lebanon has now surpassed 4,100, the health ministry said.

A survey by the UN Development Programme and Lebanon's government-linked National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) said damage to buildings in south Lebanon in the latest fighting was estimated at around $1.38 billion.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Trump threatens new attacks as US-Iran peace talks open in Switzerland
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend a family photo session during the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16 (Reuters)
Italy's Meloni says Trump 'totally invented' story that she begged him for photo
WORLD
21-06-2026 17:03 HKT
Workers using a water pump removes algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP)
Peeling paint adds to woes of Trump's pool project
WORLD
20-06-2026 17:41 HKT
Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold placards and Albanian national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office during a demonstration against a luxury resort development near a protected natural area, in Tirana on June 19, 2026.
Albanians protest against Trump-linked resort for 20th consecutive day
WORLD
20-06-2026 15:27 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Paris Orly airport, following the G7 Summit, in Orly, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump says he is going to Turkey, China this year
CHINA
20-06-2026 12:04 HKT
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US, Iran envoys head for talks, Israeli strikes continue after ceasefire
WORLD
20-06-2026 11:45 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a press conference on his G7 trip at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 19, 2026.
South Korean leader says told Trump sanctions on North are 'ineffective'
WORLD
19-06-2026 17:15 HKT
A woman watches a televised speech by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero presenting to Cuba's National Assembly a package of 176 pro-market reforms aimed at addressing the country's severe economic crisis, in Havana on June 18, 2026. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
Will Cuba's reforms end the crisis and appease Trump?
WORLD
19-06-2026 11:27 HKT
US and Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement, but Trump says he could still resume attacks
WORLD
19-06-2026 03:54 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Copies of the Iranian daily newspaper Hamshahri bearing an image of the US president and a headline that reads "Gone with the wind" are displayed at a kiosk in Tehran on June 18, 2026.
US media slam Trump's 'spin job' over Iran war deal
WORLD
18-06-2026 21:16 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
23 hours ago
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
NEWS
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.