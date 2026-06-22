2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight

The two-month-old son of Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan, at the centre of the "Save Lily" case, was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital with a fever on Sunday before being transferred to Eastern Hospital, where one parent was allowed to stay with him until 9am on Monday.

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Mr Tsang said Danny had only a mild fever and doctors had advised a series of tests. He said he had seen his son's condition deteriorate with each visit. "The first time I saw him, his eyes were bright. The second time, he was dazed. The third time, he was in hospital," he said, adding that he believed Danny wanted to return to his parents and receive breast milk daily.

Mr Tsang expressed concern that Danny, less than two months old, needed family care and that while the care facility provided professional support, it could not replace parental陪伴. He cited the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that Danny's wishes should be respected. He said weekly one-hour visits were insufficient and that Danny's expressed desire for breast milk was not being honoured.

Ms Kwan said Danny had a mild fever, runny nose and phlegm at the care facility. When she held him in hospital, she used her body to regulate his temperature, and he woke up, smiled at her, rested on her chest and fed before sleeping again. She said doctors were monitoring him without medication for now and would follow up as needed.

The mother was allowed to stay with Danny until 9am, when further arrangements would be made by the attending doctor and the Social Welfare Department. Mr Tsang left the hospital at around 3.30am and planned to return in the morning.