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NEWS

Morning Recap - June 11, 2026

NEWS
56 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block

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A 12-year-old girl died after falling from a height at Lu Shan Mansion in Tai Koo Shing on Wednesday evening, hours after her 48-year-old mother died in a fall from the same building earlier in the day, police said.

John Lee meets Kazakhstan deputy PM to deepen cooperation after Central Asia visit

Chief Executive John Lee met with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at Government House on Tuesday to discuss deepening cooperation between the two places, following Lee's successful visit to Central Asia last week.

Off-duty firefighter rescues elderly man from sea in Kwun Tong

An off-duty firefighter rescued an elderly man from the sea off Wai Yip Street in Kwun Tong late on Wednesday night, with both taken to hospital, police said.

Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house

Burglars broke into a detached house on Kam Chui Road in Kwu Tung on Wednesday morning, prying open a safe and stealing watches and jewellery, including Patek Philippe and Piaget timepieces, police said.

World/China News

Trump threatens to attack Iran 'very hard' following latest hostilities

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months.

US military secretly helped 100 mn barrels of oil through Hormuz: Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US military secretly helped 100 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran largely closed in response to US and Israeli attacks.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel has killed nearly 10,000 Hezbollah fighters, urges Lebanese to reject the group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed directly to the Lebanese people on Wednesday, saying Israel has killed nearly 10,000 Hezbollah fighters and is fighting the group rather than Lebanon, urging citizens to envision a future of peace once the Iranian-backed militia is dismantled.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Google's Gemini chatbot hit by global outage, users report error codes

Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini experienced a widespread service outage on Wednesday, with users in the United States, Britain and other countries reporting they were unable to access the service, receiving error messages including "Error Code 1076" and "Error Code 1099."

Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir

All personnel on board a military helicopter have been killed in a crash near Muzaffarabad in Pakistani Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on Wednesday, without specifying the number of deaths.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

At least 12 people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday evening when gunmen opened fire at an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street indexes fall more than 1%, hit by tech, Iran war worries

The major U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1% lower on Wednesday, with chipmaker shares extending recent declines and with renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran adding to investor uncertainty.

Editorial

Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan is needed to navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Hong Kong is set to launch a two-month public consultation on June 15 for its maiden Five-Year Plan. As announced by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on June 9, the blueprint aims to better align the city's economic and social development with China's national plan.

Opinion

Does AI save costs? The artificial intelligence budget crisis explained | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

Big technology companies are hitting a wall with AI spending, as tools meant to boost productivity are instead creating major budget headaches.

Timeless flavors: an Arab vegetarian heritage journey | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

While Arab cuisine is celebrated for its rich array of meat and seafood, it equally boasts a vibrant abundance of vegetarian options. Legumes form the cornerstone of many regional recipes, serving as an affordable, healthy alternative to animal protein.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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