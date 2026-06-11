Netanyahu says Israel has killed nearly 10,000 Hezbollah fighters, urges Lebanese to reject the group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed directly to the Lebanese people on Wednesday, saying Israel has killed nearly 10,000 Hezbollah fighters and is fighting the group rather than Lebanon, urging citizens to envision a future of peace once the Iranian-backed militia is dismantled.

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"Israel is not at war with you," Netanyahu said in a video address. "We're at war with Hezbollah, which has taken your country hostage, does Iran's bidding and uses your territory to launch terrorist attacks against Israel."

Netanyahu said Hezbollah had been significantly weakened, claiming Israel had killed nearly 10,000 of its fighters. "Hezbollah is weaker than ever. Israel is stronger than ever," he said. "We're systematically clearing out South Lebanon of these fanatics. No matter where they are, we'll find them."

The prime minister accused Hezbollah and Iran of destroying Lebanon's former prosperity and stability. "Remember the cafes? Remember the culture? Remember the calm?" he said. "All that's gone because Hezbollah and Iran want to drag us into war over and over again."

Netanyahu said Israel sought peace with Lebanon and described a future of economic cooperation and joint investment. "The only impediment to this beautiful vision is Hezbollah," he said. "They want war, not peace. They want death, not life."

Calling on Lebanese citizens to "seize your future," Netanyahu said opportunities for both countries would be "endless" once Hezbollah is dismantled.

Israel and Lebanon do not have diplomatic relations and technically remain in a state of war. Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite terrorist group backed by Iran, maintains significant political and military influence inside Lebanon.