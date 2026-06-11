Federation of Hong Kong Foshan Associations leads young innovators to Foshan’s high-tech hubs

A delegation of over 30 young Hong Kong technology entrepreneurs and executives, led by the president of the Federation of Hong Kong Foshan Associations Adrian Cheng Chi-kong and the chairman of the Federation So Cheung‑wing, visited Foshan’s tech sector in the Greater Bay Area for a two-day tour.

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This was the Federation’s first trip to Foshan under its new leadership, aimed at nurturing young tech talent and strengthening cross-border collaboration. The delegation visited institutions including Ji Hua Laboratory, where they learned about advances in core technologies and the transformation of traditional industries, and FAW-Volkswagen’s South China Base, a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing. The tour also included a stop at the KUKA Group’s robot factory, where participants observed automated production lines.

The group included founders from prominent Hong Kong tech firms such as Alpha Technology Group, Preface AI, Pantheon Lab, and CereThera, alongside investors and family business leaders.

The visit provided opportunities for direct exchanges with Foshan officials and industry leaders, highlighting Foshan’s advances in innovation and technology.

The delegation also toured key districts in Foshan and met with local government and industry representatives to explore opportunities for future cooperation across the Greater Bay Area.