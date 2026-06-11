Google's Gemini chatbot hit by global outage, users report error codes

Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini experienced a widespread service outage on Wednesday, with users in the United States, Britain and other countries reporting they were unable to access the service, receiving error messages including "Error Code 1076" and "Error Code 1099."

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According to Downdetector, outage reports began rising sharply around 6am US Eastern time. By 10.36am, more than 1,480 user reports had been recorded globally, with hundreds of cases in both the US and Britain.

Users on social media platform X reported they could not start new conversations or load existing chat histories, whether using the web version or the mobile app. Some Workspace enterprise account users said the service was unavailable even though they had not reached their usage quotas.

Google has not yet explained the cause of the outage nor announced an expected repair time.