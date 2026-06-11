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NEWS

Hong Kong tourist injured during hotel fire show on Phu Quoc Island

NEWS
18 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A Hong Kong tourist has suffered minor burns and facial injuries after being struck by a flaming baton during a hotel fire performance on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.

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The incident was shared by the victim on social media platform, where the tourist said the accident happened on the second night of a stay at a local hotel while watching a fire-twirling show.

According to the post, a performer accidentally hit the ground while swinging a flaming baton, causing the burning object to rebound into the audience and strike the victim in the head and face.

"The impact felt like a basketball being thrown at me," the tourist wrote, adding that the accident left the face swollen and part of the hair singed.

The victim said the injuries amounted to minor burns and required medical treatment at a local hospital.

As a result of the incident, several planned holiday activities, including swimming, using the hotel's steam facilities and a scheduled boat trip, had to be cancelled.

The tourist also criticized the hotel's handling of the matter, claiming staff described the injuries as minor and offered compensation equivalent to one night's accommodation. The offer was rejected.

The victim said further facial treatment would be needed after returning to Hong Kong and shared the experience to warn other travelers to exercise caution when watching stunt performances.

Phu Quoc Island

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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