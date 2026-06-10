logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Timeless flavors: an Arab vegetarian heritage journey | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

INSIGHTS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

While Arab cuisine is celebrated for its rich array of meat and seafood, it equally boasts a vibrant abundance of vegetarian options. Legumes form the cornerstone of many regional recipes, serving as an affordable, healthy alternative to animal protein. Easily stored for long periods without spoiling, they are perfectly suited to the arid climates of many Arab countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

These dishes naturally cater to the dietary practices of Eastern Christians. During their months-long fasts, which strictly exclude meat and dairy, they rely heavily on plant-based foods, with legumes taking center stage. One such savory delight is mujadara, a beloved staple in Syria, Jordan, and Palestine, and widely enjoyed in Iraq and Lebanon. At its heart, it consists of yellow or brown lentils and rice, beautifully garnished with crispy fried onions.

Mujadara is an ancient classic, first documented in an early 13th-century Arabic cookbook. Originally prepared with meat, it was later adapted into a vegetarian dish to suit the poor and meat abstainers. Some believe it evolved from the red pottage mentioned in the Old Testament. A similar dish, fakes moutzentra, exists in Cypriot cuisine.

Preparing mujadara is simple: soak a cup of lentils in lukewarm water for 4-8 hours, then boil for 15-20 minutes. Add a cup of washed rice, cooking everything together, seasoning with salt and cumin, adding cardamom and nutmeg for extra depth until tender. And finally, crown generously with oil-fried onions.

In Egypt, this classic transforms into koshari, an iconic street food. This popular version enriches the base with small boiled pasta and a tangy tomato sauce infused with garlic and vinegar.

Whether you choose the Levantine mujadara or the Egyptian koshari, both are wholesome and incredibly delicious. The ingredients create exquisite layers of taste that pamper your digestion and delight your palate. Savor the distinct flavor of each ingredient, or the magical symphony in every spoonful. Give this recipe a try!

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Does AI save costs? The artificial intelligence budget crisis explained | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
24 mins ago
WestK Cabaret Festival unites global talent with Hong Kong culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
20 hours ago
A timely push toward a hydrogen-powered future | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
10-06-2026 00:05 HKT
The soul of the machine: the rise of the independent watchmaker | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:35 HKT
Challenge AI outputs – never settle for one answer | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng  
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:26 HKT
The Central Asia visit is just the beginning | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam  
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:24 HKT
Can the market keep up with mega IPOs? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
08-06-2026 04:48 HKT
Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:51 HKT
HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:49 HKT
Umm Kulthum: lady of Arab song and the unfading star of the East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
04-06-2026 03:55 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.