12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

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Gunfire kills teen, wounds three after US graduation ceremony
05-06-2026 07:56 HKT
5 dead, including 2 suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
19-05-2026 07:49 HKT
Justice Dept releases footage of Trump shooting suspect
01-05-2026 12:37 HKT
Trump shooting scare renews 'staged' conspiracy theory
28-04-2026 14:38 HKT
World leaders react to Washington gala shooting
26-04-2026 18:57 HKT
Shooting suspect was 'would-be assassin,' Trump says
26-04-2026 12:49 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT