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WORLD

12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say

WORLD
55 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

At least 12 people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday evening when gunmen opened fire at an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday.

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Police said in a statement that they had launched a manhunt for more than 10 suspects following the attack at the Jumpers informal settlement.

The motive for the attack is not known.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Police said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement from two access points and opened fire at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.

Johannesburgshooting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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