Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house

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Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT
2 village houses in Sai Kung hit by series of burglaries, Rolex stolen
04-06-2026 07:11 HKT
Burglars steal Cartier brooch worth $85,000 from Sai Kung village house
29-05-2026 05:08 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT