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NEWS

Burglars steal Patek Philippe, Piaget watches from Kwu Tung house

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Burglars broke into a detached house on Kam Chui Road in Kwu Tung on Wednesday morning, prying open a safe and stealing watches and jewellery, including Patek Philippe and Piaget timepieces, police said.

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Police received a report from a 76-year-old woman, surnamed Cheung, around 10.32am. The total value of the loss is still being calculated.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Tai Po district regional crime unit. No arrests have been made.

Kwu Tung burglary Patek Philippe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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