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NEWS

Unauthorized patient record access triggers police probe at Caritas Medical Centre

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hospital Authority has suspended and reported an intern doctor to the police for allegedly accessing patient records without permission, using another person's login credentials. 

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This followed earlier scrutiny of the Caritas Medical Centre trainee, a University of Hong Kong medical school graduate who regularly shared her daily life on social media, over previous misconduct. 

According to reports, she had previously taken an unauthorized X-ray of her own knee and asked her boyfriend, a Tuen Mun Hospital doctor, to perform a rectal examination on a patient in her place. 

In the latest statement released on Wednesday (Jun 10), the HA announced that the intern is suspected of using others' login credentials to access the clinical management system and browse patient records at Tuen Mun Hospital without authorization.

The authorities confirmed the case has been reported to the police and a comprehensive review of patient records is underway, with no irregularities in patient treatment identified so far. 

The intern and the Tuen Mun Hospital resident doctor concerned have been immediately suspended from clinical duties, and their system access rights have been revoked. 

The HA said  it had previously seriously warned the intern for misconduct during an internship at Ruttonjee Hospital, and has taken disciplinary action against her and the resident doctor for their inappropriate acts at Caritas Medical Centre. 

Describing the situation as extremely serious, the HA stressed that any confirmed violations of medical professional standards will be referred to the Medical Council for follow-up. The authority has also notified the relevant university's medical school to follow up on an assessment of the intern doctor's fitness to practice. 

Police have classified the case as dishonest use of a computer and it was handed over to the District Investigation Team of Sham Shui Po for follow-up.

Highly concerned: HKU Medical school 

In response, HKU Medical School said it is highly concerned and will take appropriate action according to established procedures.

It is stressed that the termination of the internship will be recommended to the HA’s Central Internship Committee if the intern’s fitness to practice is not up to standard.

Citing its zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct, the school reaffirmed its commitment to uphold professional ethics to safeguard patient rights and public safety.

The school noted that an email has been sent to all clinical undergraduate students and intern doctors highlighting the critical importance of professional conduct and their social responsibility as future healthcare providers. 

Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association vice president Herbert Kwok Wang-chun said the intern's series of misconduct would likely lead to an extended internship, or even disqualification from becoming a doctor. However, he added the intern’s registration as a doctor would depend on investigations by the Medical Council and police.

Speaking on a radio program,  surgeon-turned-lawmaker David Lam Tzit-yuen said the unauthorized access of patient records is the most serious misconduct, as system accounts are non-transferable and sharing passwords is absolutely improper.

He also said asking an outside doctor to perform a procedure removes proper supervision and could lead to serious consequences if an accident occurs.

As for her unauthorized use of an X-ray machine on herself without proper registration, Lam warned of potential radiation risks, adding that registration is needed even for doctors. 

However, he believes her degree is unlikely to be revoked unless she was found guilty of academic misconduct, but stressed that having a degree does not guarantee the right to practice medicine. 

With the intern currently under suspension, Lam added that she cannot register as a practicing doctor if she fails to complete her internship successfully.

Caritas Medical CentreinternHospital Authority

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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