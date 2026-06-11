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WORLD

Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir

WORLD
46 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

All personnel on board a military helicopter have been killed in a crash near Muzaffarabad in Pakistani Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on Wednesday, without specifying the number of deaths.

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"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military said in a statement. "There were no survivors."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rescue teams have reached the site and a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident, it said.

The helicopter crashed while taking off and caught fire, a Reuters witness said, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Reuters

Pakistanhelicopter crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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