Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir

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3 die in British navy helicopter crash
04-06-2026 01:05 HKT
China, Pakistan aim to revamp economic corridor, Gwadar port
26-05-2026 13:12 HKT
Pakistan train bombing kills more than 30 people, official says
25-05-2026 21:09 HKT
Pakistan army chief in Tehran as Iran weighs US peace offer
23-05-2026 11:51 HKT
Pakistan seeks breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks
22-05-2026 16:00 HKT
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
13-05-2026 05:45 HKT
Pakistan's capital holds its breath with US-Iran talks in limbo
22-04-2026 20:35 HKT
Pakistan PM speaks with Iran's president
20-04-2026 07:33 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT