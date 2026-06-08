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NEWS

Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block

NEWS
54 mins ago
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A 12-year-old girl died after falling from a height at Lu Shan Mansion in Tai Koo Shing on Wednesday evening, hours after her 48-year-old mother died in a fall from the same building earlier in the day, police said.

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The mother, surnamed Wong, fell from the building around 9am. Her daughter was the one who reported the incident after finding her mother on a second-floor podium. Police said the pair had argued over education issues earlier in the morning.

The girl was found dead at the scene around 7pm. Police are investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

Tai Koo Shing fatal fall mother and daughter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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