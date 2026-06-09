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NEWS

Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says

NEWS
7 mins ago
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Hongkongers may want to keep their umbrellas close, with the Observatory forecasting showers over the next nine days and a noticeable drop in temperature on Wednesday.

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The Hong Kong Observatory said the minimum temperature tomorrow will fall to 23 degrees Celsius, down from today's high of 30 degrees.

A strong thundery rain area associated with a trough of low pressure has moved south to the northern part of the South China Sea, while showers continue to affect the coastal areas of Guangdong.

According to the nine-day weather outlook, Hong Kong is expected to see persistent rain in the coming days.

The weather today, June 9, will be mainly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees, with moderate north to northwesterly winds.

A continental airstream is expected to affect the Guangdong coast tomorrow. Under the influence of easterly winds, coastal areas will become brighter over the following one to two days, though a few showers will remain.

Wednesday will see sunny periods and one or two showers, with temperatures ranging between 23 and 28 degrees.

From the weekend to the middle of next week, southern China will be affected by an active southwesterly monsoon and upper-air disturbances, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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