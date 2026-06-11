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NEWS

The little photographer capturing HK's biggest smiles

NEWS
1 hour ago
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There is something deeply magnetic about genuine human connection. On Instagram, a massive global page of over 760,000 followers have become captivated by the heartwarming journey of a seven-year-old girl taking photos of strangers in Hong Kong.

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Yumi Li's viral reels capture a small girl wandering through the bustling corridors of Central, approaching everyday people and capturing their brilliant, unexpected smiles. While Yumi focuses on photography and interaction, the magic is a true team effort – her mother films their adventures and edits heartwarming clips beloved by audiences worldwide.

Yumi'sInstagram page
Yumi'sInstagram page

From timidity to absolute confidence

This beautiful street journey began when Yumi was just five, born out of her mom's desire to help her overcome a naturally quiet disposition.

"I used to be very timid," Yumi recalls with a shy giggle. "My mom encouraged me to try street photography to make me braver."

At just 120 centimeters tall, Yumi views Hong Kong from a unique, low-angle perspective that adults rarely notice. This innocent worldview has a magical effect on pedestrians. When approached by a polite child with a camera, the rigid urban defense mechanisms of absolute strangers instantly melt away.

Yumi taking photos of strangers, capturing their unexpected smiles.
Yumi taking photos of strangers, capturing their unexpected smiles.

Nathan, an international traveler featured in one of her reels, commented directly on the post: "This is an absolutely wonderful memory. I truly hope we can meet again in Hong Kong!"

But despite global recognition, Yumi remains beautifully unaffected by online fame. When asked if she wants to be a professional photographer when she grows up, she declares: "No, I love singing the most – I want to be a singer!" while spontaneously humming cheerful melodies.

Young talent, positive energy

This collaboration highlights the core mission of Tiger Circle. A community platform powered by The Standard, it is dedicated to discovering and uniting Hong Kong’s future leaders and promising young talent. In highlighting inspiring stories like Yumi’s, the platform connects young visionaries, allowing them to transmit positive energy and inspire creative thought across modern society.

Moreover, this joint feature mirrors the vision of Sing Tao Global. The partnership champions "Education of Love" – proving that when the next generation is raised with patience, security, and encouragement, their potential is limitless. Together, Tiger Circle and Yumi are igniting a powerful ripple effect of social goodwill, bringing an uplifting "Hong Kong Story" to the global stage.

Join the community

Discover Yumi’s latest photo drop and watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video of her Central street journey. Follow the movement and connect with Hong Kong's future pioneers today!

Watch the collaborative reel: HERE

Follow the community: HERE

Tiger Circle7 years old photographerInstagram PageHong Kong

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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