Morning Recap - June 9, 2026

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(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck

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A fireball burst out and engulfed several firefighters as they were dousing a smoking container truck carrying lithium batteries in Tsing Yi on Monday afternoon, online footage shows.

DSD deploys over 110 response teams to tackle 5 city floods

The Drainage Services Department deployed more than 110 emergency response teams and cleared five flooding cases across the city after the Observatory issued red and black rainstorm warnings on Monday evening, authorities said.

Falling concrete damages 3 cars in To Kwa Wan during heavy rain

Three parked cars were damaged by falling concrete from a building in To Kwa Wan during heavy rain on Monday night, police said.

World/China News

Strongest earthquake in nearly 150 years hits off Cuba, shakes Mexico, Florida

A historically strong earthquake struck off Cuba's northwest coast on Monday, according to official reports, shaking parts of Cuba, Mexico and Florida that are typically not prone to quakes.

Photo: Reuters

Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

A federal judge on Monday struck down a US$100,000 fee U.S. President Donald Trump imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, concluding that it constituted an unlawful tax Congress never authorized.

(Video) Driver blinded by high beams finds 4 people dining in middle of road in Jiangsu

A driver in Liyang, Jiangsu province was left stunned on Sunday night after discovering four people had parked their car in the middle of the road and set up a table for a meal, with no warning signs placed, local media reported.

'Jensen Huang effect' sends Korean convenience store biscuit sales soaring 766%

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's visit to South Korea has triggered a surge in sales of a convenience store biscuit after he was seen eating it, with daily sales jumping 766 percent and search volume on a convenience store app soaring 160-fold, Yonhap reported.

Photo: Reuters

US disables Iran-bound tanker in Gulf of Oman; Indian crew safe after fire

U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the ongoing blockade against Iran, the U.S. military said.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce

Iran and Israel said on Monday that hostilities between them had halted, after the two countries exchanged strikes that threatened to reignite the Middle East war.

Photo: Reuters

Japanese shopping centre evacuated after multiple people report eye and throat pain

A shopping centre in Nagoya was evacuated on Monday after at least 16 people reported eye and throat irritation, with six hospitalised, local authorities said.

Photo: X

Plane headed to transport Yadier Molina crashes

A plane that crashed and erupted into a fireball was on its way to pick up former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and his family in Texas, Molina confirmed on social media.

Market

Apple bets on overdue Siri fix to close AI gap

Apple on Monday rolled out a long-delayed overhaul of Siri, betting the upgraded assistant can help close the gap with Big Tech rivals and new-age startups in the crucial AI race.

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as tech, chipmakers rebound

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Monday, led by gains in the Nasdaq and chipmakers as investors sought bargains after Friday's sharp selloff.

Editorial

A new chapter for Hong Kong media: stepping up as global 'super connectors' amid a shifting landscape

The recent conclusion of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's delegation to Central Asia marks a resounding economic victory for Hong Kong - securing 96 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding worth over US$1.65 billion across vital sectors.

Opinion

The soul of the machine: the rise of the independent watchmaker | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

In the refined circles of Hong Kong's collectors, the conversation has shifted. While the heavyweights of Geneva will always hold a place in my safe, there is a new, more intimate energy taking over the dinner tables in Central.

Challenge AI outputs - never settle for one answer | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Specification aims the work. The next discipline begins the moment the machine answers, where most engagement with artificial intelligence quietly fails.

The Central Asia visit is just the beginning | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

I recently joined Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's business delegation on a successful visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The trip was highly fruitful and has significantly boosted my confidence in Hong Kong's prospects in the Central Asian market.