(Video) Driver blinded by high beams finds 4 people dining in middle of road in Jiangsu

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China's Jiangsu touts AI industrial push as Xi urges province to lead
07-03-2026 14:25 HKT
Man clashes with staff over taking food from buffet in Jiangsu
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2 red pandas from Shanghai arrive in Taipei, to meet public in July
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Millions of Chinese students sit for gruelling 'gaokao'
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With China's Xi in North Korea, Kim to project confidence, defiance
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Taiwan needs to 'spend smarter' on its defence, senior US diplomat says
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Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
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Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT