(Video) Driver blinded by high beams finds 4 people dining in middle of road in Jiangsu

A driver in Liyang, Jiangsu province was left stunned on Sunday night after discovering four people had parked their car in the middle of the road and set up a table for a meal, with no warning signs placed, local media reported.

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The driver was initially blinded by high beams from an oncoming vehicle. After passing the vehicle, he was shocked to see the four people dining in the same lane. Fortunately, he was travelling at a slow speed and managed to swerve around them.

The driver reported the incident to police. Local traffic police confirmed they had received complaints and are investigating.