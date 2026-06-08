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NEWS

HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents

NEWS
14 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong government has proposed a new "AI for All" inclusion initiative, earmarking an initial budget of $50 million to host more than 200 events over the next two years.

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The program is expected to benefit approximately 50,000 citizens by enhancing public understanding and application of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at a Legislative Council committee meeting, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong described the initial $50 million allocation as a starting point to "test the waters." He assured lawmakers that the administration is prepared to inject additional funding into the program in the future if there is sufficient public demand.

Targeted training across three main hubs

Deputy Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Cheryl Chow Ho-kiu acknowledged that the 50,000-participant target serves as a baseline figure due to current resource constraints.

To maximize operational efficiency and prevent overlapping efforts, the government will delegate the execution of these training courses to three major local institutions, with each catering to specific demographic segments.

Under the strategic division of labor, Cyberport will focus on grassroots outreach by organizing activities tailored for primary and secondary students, the elderly, and underprivileged communities.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation will target more advanced users, directing its programs toward tertiary students and academic researchers.

Finally, the Hong Kong Productivity Council will dedicate its resources to assisting small and medium-sized enterprises as well as working professionals looking to upgrade their technological skills.

Chow added that authorities will closely monitor the ongoing implementation of the programs to evaluate whether the initiative can be expanded to reach an even broader segment of the population using the existing resources.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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