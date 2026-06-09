logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Challenge AI outputs – never settle for one answer | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng  

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Specification aims the work. The next discipline begins the moment the machine answers, where most engagement with artificial intelligence quietly fails.  

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Most AI conversations end one question too early. The first answer arrives coherent, fluent, and apparently complete. We are relieved by the appearance of closure and stop thinking. But the first answer is almost never the answer. It is a starting point mistaken for an endpoint. This leads to another pathology of the AI age: First-Answer Lock. The human anchors on the first coherent output and treats further inquiry as unnecessary. Fluency is not finality. Polished language creates the illusion of completion where exploration has barely begun.  

Iteration is the discipline that resists this anchoring. After any response, it requires pressure: what is missing, what is assumed, what alternatives were excluded, what changes the conclusion, what a stronger version looks like. These are not conversational habits. They are acts of pressure that the AI has no incentive to apply to itself.  

This matters because AI increasingly allows humans to operate in domains they do not fully understand. The barrier to entry is collapsing faster than the barrier to comprehension. The risk is not only incorrect output. It is the illusion of understanding. A fluent answer creates the feeling that the terrain has been mastered when the human has barely entered it.  

The most useful habit, therefore, is to ask one more question after the first answer feels complete. Refuse the first answer not because it is wrong, but because acceptance is reflex, not judgment. Ask what it left out. Ask it to argue against itself. Start a new session and test whether the conclusion survives reframing. Inject your own insight; test whether the reasoning still holds. Strong AI work emerges across cycles, not from a single exchange.  

AI does not finish the thinking. AI pauses it at the first plausible answer. The reinvented human does not stop where the answer sounds finished. They stop only when no question worth asking remains.  

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!  

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The soul of the machine: the rise of the independent watchmaker | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
The Central Asia visit is just the beginning | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam  
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Can the market keep up with mega IPOs? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
08-06-2026 04:48 HKT
Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:51 HKT
HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:49 HKT
Umm Kulthum: lady of Arab song and the unfading star of the East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
04-06-2026 03:55 HKT
An over-century-old HK tradition that endures in Cheung Chau | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
03-06-2026 01:47 HKT
Huawei’s new chip design framework steers past US curbs | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:12 HKT
Liquid gold, coupled with some addictive Cantonese bites | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:09 HKT
The anti-AI rebellion surfacing in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
01-06-2026 05:38 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Sakurajima volcano erupts, covers Kagoshima in 'grey rain'
WORLD
08-06-2026 06:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.