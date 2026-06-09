(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck

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Power outage hits 5,700 in Tsing Yi, most restored within 28 minutes
12-05-2026 03:46 HKT
4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home
04-05-2026 05:42 HKT
Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested
19-04-2026 12:53 HKT
Multi-agency operation in Tsing Yi targets illegal fuel depots, one arrested
27-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Underwear thief, 21, caught after two-day string of thefts
25-11-2025 17:56 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
08-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT