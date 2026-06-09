(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck

A fireball burst out and engulfed several firefighters as they were dousing a smoking container truck carrying lithium batteries in Tsing Yi on Monday afternoon, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 1pm when the driver reported smoke coming from the container near a logistics centre. Firefighters in protective gear were seen spraying water at the rear of the container when smoke suddenly burst through the doors, followed by a fireball and a loud explosion. The firefighters retreated immediately, while a passing truck braked sharply. An ambulance was on standby at the scene.

No injuries were reported. The fire was eventually extinguished.