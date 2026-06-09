DSD deploys over 110 response teams to tackle 5 city floods

The Drainage Services Department deployed more than 110 emergency response teams and cleared five flooding cases across the city after the Observatory issued red and black rainstorm warnings on Monday evening, authorities said.

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The red warning was issued at 7.50pm, upgraded to black at 8.35pm, with all warnings cancelled by 10.45pm. The department activated its emergency control centre immediately after the red warning took effect and dispatched teams to inspect and clear about 240 locations prone to blockage-related flooding.

The five flooding cases were reported at Tsui Sing Road in Tin Shui Wai, Lower Chuk Yuen Village in Wong Tai Sin, Wing Ping Tsuen Road in San Tin, Tsang Tai Uk in Sha Tin, and a pedestrian tunnel at the junction of Tai Chung Kiu Road and Sha Tin Wai Road. A high-capacity pump known as the "water dragon" was deployed to assist drainage.

The department said it will remain on standby to deploy response teams as needed and reminded the public to avoid rivers and drainage channels during heavy rain.